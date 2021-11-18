Cricket-Former England batter Rainford-Brent target of racist hate letter

Former England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent revealed on Wednesday she had received hate mail with racist abuse where the sender had asked her to "leave our country". Rainford-Brent, the first Black woman to play for England when she made her debut in 2001 aged 17, shared an image of the handwritten letter on social media -- two days after Azeem Rafiq gave damning testimony that catalogued racism https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/asian-heritage-cricketers-insulted-humiliated-yorkshire-rafiq-says-2021-11-16 in the sport.

The letter contained a number of expletives and asked the 37-year-old, 'Who invited you to my country?' and described her as "illiterate, primitive" and being found "naked in Africa". "Interesting... Born in South London but apparently I was found naked in Africa as a primitive. Had some letters in my time but this one (is) up there," Rainford-Brent wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/ejrainfordbrent/status/1461058046650691584.

Rainford-Brent played for England for nine years and was awarded the MBE in the Queen's birthday honours list earlier this year for her services to the sport and charity. Now a commentator, she teamed up with former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding last year to discuss racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

