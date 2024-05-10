Congress to Join Forces with AAP, Campaign for Seven Candidates in Delhi Elections
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Friday said his party will not only focus on the three Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi where it has fielded candidates but will also campaign along with AAP for the four other seats as well.
Congress and AAP candidates will conduct door-to-door campaigns, he said, adding that when the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, the promises made to youth, women, farmers, the poor, the downtrodden, the marginalised and others will be fulfilled.
At a meeting organised by the Krishna Nagar District Congress Committee, Delhi minister Atishi said the INDIA bloc was working with full strength as workers and voters have understood the need to ensure the victory of the alliance.
Under the leadership of Yadav, Congress candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats Jai Prakash Agarwal, Udit Raj, and Kanhaiya Kumar on Friday flagged off 100 auto-rickshaws each from their respective constituencies to publicise the party's manifesto, a Congress statement said.
Kumar flagged off auto-rickshaws from Anand Gram and Tahirpur, while Raj flagged off the three-wheelers from his election office in Rohini Sector 24, it said. Yadav said 100 auto-rickshaws each will ply in the three Lok Sabha constituencies of Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi and North East Delhi where the Congress has fielded candidates.
Chairman of the party's election management committee and co-ordination committee Subhash Chopra said Congress and AAP were campaigning with complete coordination.
Former DPCC chief Anil Chaudhary said the Congress and AAP have fully activated their workers at the grassroots level.
Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.
