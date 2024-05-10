Left Menu

Congress to Join Forces with AAP, Campaign for Seven Candidates in Delhi Elections

Delhi Congress will campaign for AAP in four Lok Sabha seats where Congress has no candidates. Congress and AAP candidates will jointly campaign for youth, women, farmers, and marginalized groups. The "INDIA" bloc aims to fulfill promises made to these groups if elected. Congress candidates from three Delhi seats flagged off auto-rickshaws to promote their manifesto. Subhash Chopra and Anil Chaudhary emphasized coordination between Congress and AAP, with workers fully engaged at the grassroots level. Polling in Delhi will occur on May 25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:57 IST
Congress to Join Forces with AAP, Campaign for Seven Candidates in Delhi Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Friday said his party will not only focus on the three Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi where it has fielded candidates but will also campaign along with AAP for the four other seats as well.

Congress and AAP candidates will conduct door-to-door campaigns, he said, adding that when the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, the promises made to youth, women, farmers, the poor, the downtrodden, the marginalised and others will be fulfilled.

At a meeting organised by the Krishna Nagar District Congress Committee, Delhi minister Atishi said the INDIA bloc was working with full strength as workers and voters have understood the need to ensure the victory of the alliance.

Under the leadership of Yadav, Congress candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats Jai Prakash Agarwal, Udit Raj, and Kanhaiya Kumar on Friday flagged off 100 auto-rickshaws each from their respective constituencies to publicise the party's manifesto, a Congress statement said.

Kumar flagged off auto-rickshaws from Anand Gram and Tahirpur, while Raj flagged off the three-wheelers from his election office in Rohini Sector 24, it said. Yadav said 100 auto-rickshaws each will ply in the three Lok Sabha constituencies of Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi and North East Delhi where the Congress has fielded candidates.

Chairman of the party's election management committee and co-ordination committee Subhash Chopra said Congress and AAP were campaigning with complete coordination.

Former DPCC chief Anil Chaudhary said the Congress and AAP have fully activated their workers at the grassroots level.

Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024