Left Menu

Cricket-Finch wants to lead Australia's T20 title defence on home soil

Aaron Finch has stepped down from the captaincy of Big Bash League (BBL) side the Melbourne Renegades but is determined to lead Australia's T20 World Cup title defence on home soil next year.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 18-11-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 11:11 IST
Cricket-Finch wants to lead Australia's T20 title defence on home soil
  • Country:
  • Australia

Aaron Finch has stepped down from the captaincy of Big Bash League (BBL) side the Melbourne Renegades but is determined to lead Australia's T20 World Cup title defence on home soil next year. Finch's Australia claimed their first global T20 title with victory over New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday and have less than a year to prepare for the next tournament which starts in Oct. 2022.

Finch, who turned 35 on Wednesday, has had knee problems after surgery in recent months but said he would hold onto the captaincy if fit. "If I can get there, absolutely," the short-format skipper told reporters on Thursday.

"I probably need a little bit of extra time to get my knee right now. "I pushed the rehab really hard and probably paid the price for it a little bit throughout the tournament."

The Renegades confirmed Finch had stepped down from the captaincy on Thursday, with Nic Maddinson to take over for the upcoming BBL season. Australia's World Cup win eased the pressure on head coach Justin Langer following reports of disharmony in the dressing room on recent tours.

Finch said Langer had received "confronting" feedback from players about his coaching style and taken their advice on board. "You have some really honest conversations which aren't always the easiest ones to have," Finch said.

"But he took that all on board and probably handed the reins over a little bit more to the playing group and his assistant coaches in their various areas." Spinner Adam Zampa said players would focus on keeping the victorious squad together for the title defence.

"It is always bloody tough playing international cricket, but with a bit of confidence after this one we are going to be really tough to beat at home," Zampa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021