Cricket-Australia captain Paine embroiled in 'sexting' scandal -media
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 19-11-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 08:52 IST
Australia captain Tim Paine has been investigated bygoverning body Cricket Australia for sending a female co-worker a string of lewd text messages and an inappropriate photo, media said on Friday.
Cricket Australia was unable to provide immediate comment but said Paine would hold a media conference in Hobart at 2:30 p.m. (0330 GMT).
