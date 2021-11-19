Soccer-Man City's De Bruyne tests positive for COVID-19
Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Belgium, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. "Unfortunately Kevin tested positive for COVID in Belgium," Guardiola told reporters, adding that the midfielder would isolate for 10 days. "We found out two days ago, he's here.
Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Belgium, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. "Unfortunately Kevin tested positive for COVID in Belgium," Guardiola told reporters, adding that the midfielder would isolate for 10 days.
"We found out two days ago, he's here. Forget about fitness and momentum, he's positive, now he has to recover. We have to be careful, people are dying from COVID. He's vaccinated so hopefully he will be okay." City will host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manchester City
- COVID
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Everton
- Belgium
- Pep Guardiola
- Guardiola
- Kevin
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup:Tennis-Switzerland set up Billie Jean King Cup final with Russia; Soccer-Mentality more critical than price tag in bid to beef up Everton -Benitez and more
Soccer-Belgium call up two new players as injured Lukaku misses out
Soccer-Mentality more critical than price tag in bid to beef up Everton -Benitez
Soccer-Conte's Tottenham battle to goalless draw at Everton
Golf-Belgium's Pieters holds nerve to win Portugal Masters as Pavon fades