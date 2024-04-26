Soccer-Green Day's Armstrong returns Everton love

Everton manager Sean Dyche has made no secret of his love for American rock band Green Day, but he did not expect lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong to respond by offering his support for the Premier League club. Dyche spoke on the "Football, Music and Me" podcast about former England defender Stuart Pearce convincing him to go to a Green Day concert, where he heard them "smashing the life out of song after song".

Armstrong uploaded a morphed photo of himself signing for Everton and congratulated the team after they beat Liverpool 2-0 in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday. "I don’t care what music you’re into, just buy a ticket and see Green Day. They were a different class," Dyche told reporters on Thursday.

"I wasn't expecting it. The power of social media, I suppose."

