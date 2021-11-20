FACTBOX-What charges did U.S. shooter Kyle Rittenhouse face?

The 12-member jury that acquitted https://www.reuters.com/world/us/jury-rittenhouse-murder-trial-deliberate-fourth-day-2021-11-19 U.S. teenager Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday of all charges in his murder trial over shootings at protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year deliberated on five felony charges https://www.wpr.org/sites/default/files/rittenhouse.pdf and several related charges.

All five charges carried the aggravating factor of "use of a dangerous weapon." COUNT 1: FIRST-DEGREE RECKLESS HOMICIDE

This felony stemmed from Rittenhouse fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and carries a sentence of up to 60 years in prison. Video at the trial showed Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse into a used-car lot as Rittenhouse yelled: "Friendly, friendly, friendly." Rittenhouse and a witness testified that Rosenbaum, who was unarmed, tried to grab the teen's rifle.

The charge required the jury to find that Rittenhouse caused the death with "utter disregard for human life. https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/statutes/statutes/940/i/02 " COUNTS 2 AND 3: FIRST-DEGREE RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING SAFETY

Prosecutors say that when Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, the teenager recklessly endangered the safety of a bystander, Richard McGinnis. McGinnis, chief video director of the Daily Caller, a conservative website, testified that Rosenbaum tried to grab the barrel of Rittenhouse's rifle before the teenager shot Rosenbaum. Before Rittenhouse shot Anthony Huber, video shows an unidentified man trying to kick Rittenhouse and the teen firing two shots at him, which appear to miss. Prosecutors also charged Rittenhouse with first-degree recklessly endangering safety for this incident.

The felony carries a fine of up to $25,000 and up to 12-1/2 years in prison. COUNT 4: FIRST-DEGREE INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE

This was the most serious charge Rittenhouse faced and similar to first-degree murder in other states. It carried a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The charge stems from the death of Huber, 26, the second person Rittenhouse shot.

After shooting Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse fled the scene and was chased by Huber and others. After stumbling to the ground, Rittenhouse shot Huber, who swung a skateboard at him. The judge granted a prosecution request to have the jury also consider second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide. Both carry up to 60 years in prison.

COUNT 5: ATTEMPTED FIRST-DEGREE INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE This charge stemmed from Rittenhouse wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, who lost part of his arm to the bullet. The felony carries up to 60 years in prison.

The judge granted a prosecution request to have the jury also consider attempted second-degree intentional homicide, which carries up to 60 years in prison, and first-degree reckless endangering safety, which is punishable by up to 12-1/2 years in prison.

