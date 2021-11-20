Abu Dhabi T10: Russell, Moores shine as Deccan Gladiators defeat Chennai Braves by 24 runs

Andre Russell and Tom Moores struck five fours and nine sixes totally in their 94-run partnership to help the Deccan Gladiators defeat Chennai Braves by 24 runs in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Captain Wahab Riaz set the tone for Deccan Gladiators by dismissing Mohammad Shahzad and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the very first over.

Thereafter, Perera (60) and Bopara (51) kept Chennai Braves' hopes alive by scoring boundaries at regular intervals, however, they couldn't strike at the required rate. With 34 runs needed from the last over, Odean Smith removed Perera and Bopara and ensured that the Deccan Gladiators picked up their two points. Earlier, Andre Russell (43) and Tom Moores (47) put up a scintillating display of batting to help Deccan Gladiators post a huge total in their 10 overs. After the initial burst provided by Tom Banton with an innings of 24 runs from 11 balls, Russell and Moores strung a partnership of 94 runs in just 32 balls.

The big-hitting Russell started the fireworks in the seventh over when he smacked Samiullah Shinwari for two sixes and a four. In the next over, Russell and Moores plundered 23 runs off Dhananjaya Lakshan's bowling. Deccan Gladiators had another big over when Moores smashed Curtis Campher for two sixes and two fours, taking their score to 137/3 at the end of the ninth over. Moores struck another six in the last over off Ravi Bopara's bowling, which catapulted Deccan Gladiators' score to 146/3.

Brief scores: Deccan Gladiators 146/3 (Tom Moores 47*, Andre Russell 43*, Munaf Patel 1-20) Chennai Braves 122/4 (Angelo Perera 60, Ravi Bopara 51, Wahab Riaz 2-16) (ANI)

