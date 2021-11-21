Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland overwhelm Argentina to extend winning run

The victory, almost as wide Ireland’s opening 60-5 win over Japan, also made it a weekend sweep of wins for the northern hemisphere over their southern counterparts, setting up an exciting 2022 Six Nations in which Ireland should be genuine title contenders.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 21-11-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 21:45 IST
Rugby-Ireland overwhelm Argentina to extend winning run
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland made it a clean sweep of November test victories as they followed up last weekend’s memorable triumph over New Zealand with a more routine 53-7 thrashing of an indisciplined Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. After Mateo Carreras caught the hosts napping to give Argentina an early lead, Ireland rattled off 53 unanswered points, with Josh Van der Flier, Andrew Porter and Caelan Doris grabbing first-half tries.

Van der Flier added his second while Pablo Matera was in the sin bin and the floodgates opened after Tomas Lavanini saw red shortly afterwards with Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy and Tadhg Beirne making it seven tries from Ireland’s increasingly impressive pack of forwards. The victory, almost as wide Ireland’s opening 60-5 win over Japan, also made it a weekend sweep of wins for the northern hemisphere over their southern counterparts, setting up an exciting 2022 Six Nations in which Ireland should be genuine title contenders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021