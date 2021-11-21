Rugby-Ireland overwhelm Argentina to extend winning run

Ireland made it a clean sweep of November test victories as they followed up last weekend’s memorable triumph over New Zealand with a more routine 53-7 thrashing of an indisciplined Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. After Mateo Carreras caught the hosts napping to give Argentina an early lead, Ireland rattled off 53 unanswered points, with Josh Van der Flier, Andrew Porter and Caelan Doris grabbing first-half tries.

Van der Flier added his second while Pablo Matera was in the sin bin and the floodgates opened after Tomas Lavanini saw red shortly afterwards with Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy and Tadhg Beirne making it seven tries from Ireland’s increasingly impressive pack of forwards. The victory, almost as wide Ireland’s opening 60-5 win over Japan, also made it a weekend sweep of wins for the northern hemisphere over their southern counterparts, setting up an exciting 2022 Six Nations in which Ireland should be genuine title contenders.

