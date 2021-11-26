Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern turnover tops 640 million euros despite COVID-19 impact

German Bundesliga champions for the last nine seasons, Bayern won six major titles in 2020 and although the COVID-19 pandemic affected their finances from March, 2020, the annual turnover was 643.9 million euros, with EBITDA at 98.4 million. Bayern’s turnover for 2018-19, the last fiscal year not to have been affected by the pandemic, had topped 750 million euros.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 26-11-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 01:25 IST
Soccer-Bayern turnover tops 640 million euros despite COVID-19 impact
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich's turnover for the fiscal year 2020-21 was just over 640 million euros ($717 million), a sharp decrease from the pre-COVID-19 levels of more than 750 million euros, the club said on Thursday. German Bundesliga champions for the last nine seasons, Bayern won six major titles in 2020 and although the COVID-19 pandemic affected their finances from March, 2020, the annual turnover was 643.9 million euros, with EBITDA at 98.4 million.

Bayern’s turnover for 2018-19, the last fiscal year not to have been affected by the pandemic, had topped 750 million euros. Bayern president Herbert Hainer told the club's annual general meeting the champions were in strong financial shape.

"We have no cent of debt, we own the Allianz Arena and the Bayern campus (training centre)," Hainer told the meeting. "We are independent, going our own way, with our own strength. We are not being swept by this craziness out there," he said.

"Look at what happens at some other clubs. Barcelona have over 1.3 bln euros in debt. Juventus also recently published shocking financial figures." Barcelona, who had to let club great Lionel Messi leave due to "financial and structural obstacles" have a debt of more than 1.35 billion euros.

Italian club Juventus posted a loss of more than 200 million for 2020-21. "Bayern on the other hand are internationally competitive. We set standards and you, the members, can be proud of that," Hainer said.

"I am certain that the pandemic with all the damages it causes can also offer chances. If we still stick to our values we will come out of it as winners." Bayern are leading this season's Bundesliga title race and have qualified for the Champions League knockout stages. ($1 = 0.8924 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021