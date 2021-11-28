Left Menu

Soccer-Burnley v Spurs called off due to heavy snowfall

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2021 18:47 IST
The Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor was called off less than an hour before kickoff due to heavy snowfall on Sunday.

"We can confirm that today's match against Burnley has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions," Spurs said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

