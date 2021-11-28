Soccer-Burnley v Spurs called off due to heavy snowfall
Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 18:47 IST
The Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor was called off less than an hour before kickoff due to heavy snowfall on Sunday.
"We can confirm that today's match against Burnley has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions," Spurs said in a statement.
