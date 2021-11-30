Left Menu

Soccer-Flamengo part ways with coach after Libertadores defeat

Brazilian club Flamengo fired coach Renato Gaucho on Monday, two days after they lost the Copa Libertadores final 2-1 to Palmeiras. "Flamengo announce that after conversations between both parties, coach Renato Gaucho is no longer in charge of the first team," the Rio de Janeiro club said in a statement.

Gaucho has came under heavy criticism in recent weeks and the extra-time defeat to Brazilian rivals in Saturday's equivalent of the Champions League -- the club's first loss in 10 games -- was the final straw for club directors. Flamengo are second in Brazil's Serie A with four games to play, although leaders Atletico Mineiro need only one point from their final three matches to guarantee the title.

Gaucho, who took over in July 2021, was Flamengo's fourth coach since Portugal's Jorge Jesus left the club in July 2020 after leading them to the Brazilian league and Copa Libertadores titles.

