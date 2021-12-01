Leach, Root and England teammates train indoors in Brisbane

Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess and England captain Joe Root trained indoors here on Wednesday ahead of the forthcoming series against Australia.

Ben Stokes has also returned as all-rounder was not named in the original England squad for this series having taken an indefinite break to focus on his mental health and recovery from a fractured finger, but was subsequently added to the group in October.

He then suffered a forearm injury in a net session a few days ago as the squad continued preparations for the first Test against Australia in Brisbane, which starts on December 8. Meanwhile, England spinner Jack Leach has indicated that the return of Stokes and presence of Chris Woakes, another all-rounder, gave him some confidence about being selected for the side, when he spoke after the second day of England's warm-up match against England Lions was washed out.

Leach and Stokes combined to help England claim a close one-wicket win at Headingley during the drawn Ashes series in 2019.

