Left Menu

Leach, Root and England teammates train indoors in Brisbane

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 17:58 IST
Leach, Root and England teammates train indoors in Brisbane
Image Credit: Twitter @root66
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess and England captain Joe Root trained indoors here on Wednesday ahead of the forthcoming series against Australia.

Ben Stokes has also returned as all-rounder was not named in the original England squad for this series having taken an indefinite break to focus on his mental health and recovery from a fractured finger, but was subsequently added to the group in October.

He then suffered a forearm injury in a net session a few days ago as the squad continued preparations for the first Test against Australia in Brisbane, which starts on December 8. Meanwhile, England spinner Jack Leach has indicated that the return of Stokes and presence of Chris Woakes, another all-rounder, gave him some confidence about being selected for the side, when he spoke after the second day of England's warm-up match against England Lions was washed out.

Leach and Stokes combined to help England claim a close one-wicket win at Headingley during the drawn Ashes series in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021