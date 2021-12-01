Left Menu

Athletics-Warholm named men's world athlete of the year

Norwegian Karsten Warholm was crowned male world athlete of the year on Wednesday on the back of his astonishing season in the 400m hurdles, twice breaking the world record and taking Olympic gold in one of the greatest races of all time. Warholm would have had an impressive enough year just on the back of his first race when he finally broke American Kevin Young’s 1992 46.78 seconds world record with a 46.70 run on home soil in Oslo.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:09 IST
Athletics-Warholm named men's world athlete of the year

Norwegian Karsten Warholm was crowned male world athlete of the year on Wednesday on the back of his astonishing season in the 400m hurdles, twice breaking the world record and taking Olympic gold in one of the greatest races of all time.

Warholm would have had an impressive enough year just on the back of his first race when he finally broke American Kevin Young’s 1992 46.78 seconds world record with a 46.70 run on home soil in Oslo. That time was obliterated in the Olympic final in Tokyo, however, when he clocked an astonishing 45.94. American Rai Benjamin finished second in 46.17, also well inside the previous world record.

Presenting the award at a virtual ceremony in Monaco, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "We were rendered speechless by your run." Warholm, 25, said: "I'm so happy for this. When I first saw the time I thought it must be a mistake. It was a very intense race, I always go out hard and never know what's going on behind me.

"When I realised the time I thought 'I'll take it,'"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global
3
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021