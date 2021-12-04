Left Menu

BCCI increases age limit for match officials, support staff to 65 years

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 17:47 IST
BCCI increases age limit for match officials, support staff to 65 years
BCCI logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a big relief to the scores of match officials and support staff who had to leave after reaching 60, the BCCI on Saturday increased their retirement age limit by five years.

The BCCI took this decision during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) here.

''The age limit of match officials and support staff has been increased to 65 from 60 years subject to their fitness,'' the BCCI said in a statement after its 90th AGM.

This will benefit several umpires, scorers, match referees.

''Now we have the guidelines, they will get five years' time for retirement,'' a Board official told PTI.

At the AGM, many proposals have been passed for the development of cricket in northeastern states, Puducherry, Bihar and Uttarakhand.

''Each state association has been sanctioned Rs 10 crore and the stress would be on to develop indoor facility everywhere,'' the official said.

Among other decisions, the Board has inducted Brijesh Patel and MKJ Majumdar in the IPL Governing Council.

''Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha (is there) as the representative of the Indian Cricketers Association in the IPL Governing Council,'' said the statement.

The BCCI also announced the formation of the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee, Umpires Committee and Differently Abled Cricket Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021