Soccer-Liverpool go top with last-gasp win at Wolves

Liverpool's Divock Origi came off the bench to score an injury-time winner and send his side top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Origi picked up a cross from Mohamed Salah before swivelling and thrashing the ball home to spare his usually lethal fellow strikers' blushes after they had missed a hatful of chances. The result took Liverpool into first place on 34 points after 15 games, a point above Chelsea following their 3-2 defeat nL1N2SP08J earlier in the day away to West Ham United.

Manchester City could leapfrog them both, however, if they win at Watford in Saturday's late game. Liverpool's Diogo Jota, back at his old club on his 25th birthday, looked certain to score on the hour after a defensive mix-up left him free on goal, before Wolves captain Conor Coady produced a spectacular - albeit painful - block on the line.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold blazed over, Jota also headed wide, Salah saw the ball nicked off him with the goal gaping, Thiago Alcantara had a double shot blocked at close range and Sadio Mane's strike was well saved. Undeterred, Wolves threatened Liverpool repeatedly on the counter-attack and could have taken the lead. But Raul Jimenez fired over the bar and Adama Traore was just beaten to the ball by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson after a slick passing moving.

Wolves are eighth in the league on 21 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)