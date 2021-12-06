Left Menu

Shakib Al Hasan to miss NZ tour, BCB approves his leave

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be a part of the New Zealand tour for which the team will be leaving later this week.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:47 IST
Shakib Al Hasan to miss NZ tour, BCB approves his leave
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be a part of the New Zealand tour for which the team will be leaving later this week. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan confirmed that Shakib's request for leave has been approved by the board.

"We have accepted his request. We have been saying for a long time that we have no objection if a player wants to take a break or rest, but it has to be informed officially. The thing is, we want to be informed about such a decision in advance as it is difficult for us if it is informed suddenly. From January, if anyone wants a break, he has to inform us in advance so that we can prepare alternatives," said BCB president Nazmul Hassan, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Earlier, Shakib also missed the white-ball tour of New Zealand in March due to paternity leave before missing the two Tests against Sri Lanka in April to play in the IPL.

"This [the confusion] is not embarrassing, to be honest. We simply didn't know about it, officially. The thing is, these things have always happened unofficially. Now, to avoid confusion, we are emphasising that these matters should be official," said Nazmul Hassan. Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand includes two Tests, part of the World Test Championship, beginning on New Year's Day. The team will leave on December 9 to complete quarantine and then play practice matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021