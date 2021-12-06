Left Menu

U.N. approves decision that keeps Taliban, Myanmar junta out for now

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The U.N. General Assembly on Monday backed postponing a decision on rival credential claims for the seats of Afghanistan and Myanmar, which means the Taliban and Myanmar junta will not be allowed in to the 193-member world body for now.

Rival representation claims were made with the Taliban and Myanmar's junta pitted against ambassadors appointed by the governments they ousted this year. U.N. acceptance of the Taliban or Myanmar's junta would be a step toward the international recognition sought by both.

