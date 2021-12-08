Cricket-England win the toss, to bat in first Ashes test
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 08-12-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 05:04 IST
- Country:
- Australia
England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Ashes test against Australia at the Gabba on Wednesday.
Australia hold the Ashes after retaining the urn at the 2019 series in England.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
