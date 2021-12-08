Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Roy Jones Jr., James 'Lights Out' Toney elected to Hall of Fame

Roy Jones Jr. and James "Lights Out" Toney once met in the ring to determine who was the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. Some 27 years later, Jones and Toney were elected for induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The duo will be inducted on June 12 in Canastota, N.Y., as part of the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

China condemns U.S. diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

China on Tuesday accused the United States of betraying Olympic principles and said Washington will "pay a price" for its diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Games in Beijing even as a top International Olympic Committee official voiced respect for the U.S. decision. The White House announced on Monday that U.S. government officials will boycott https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/us-officials-boycott-beijing-olympics-cnn-2021-12-06 the Winter Olympics because of China's human rights "atrocities," though the action allows American athletes to travel to Beijing to compete. Key U.S. allies have hesitated to join the action.

Cycling-American rider Birch swapping velodrome for outer space

Eleven-time American national champion Christina Birch is swapping the cycling velodrome to start a journey she hopes will take her all the way to the moon. Birch's drastic change of direction comes after being selected for the NASA Astronaut Class of 2021, which will see her embark on a two-year training course for the Artemis missions in Houston, Texas.

Soccer-Clinical Real sink 10-man Inter to win group

Real Madrid finished top of Champions League Group D on Tuesday as goals from Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio secured a 2-0 home win over Inter Milan who had Nicolo Barella sent off. Both teams had already booked last-16 places and Real ended on 15 points from six games, five more than second-placed Inter. Sheriff Tiraspol finished third on seven and drop into the Europa League while Shakhtar Donetsk came last on two.

Olympics-'B-word' prompts fear and loathing for IOC and the Games

Skiers will ski, curlers will curl and medals will be awarded as usual at the Beijing Winter Olympics but the absence of any U.S. government https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/china-says-us-diplomatic-boycott-winter-olympics-could-harm-co-operation-2021-12-07 officials will probably be a diplomatic sore for the host nation and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The American diplomatic boycott, especially on the back of claims of Chinese human rights "atrocities", is a blow to the Games, which the IOC loves to promote as a driver for world peace and co-operation.

Olympics-IOC says it respects U.S. decision on Beijing 2022 Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday it respected the United States' government decision for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February over China's human rights record. "We always ask for as much respect as possible and least possible interference from the political world," said Juan Antonio Samaranch, the IOC's coordination commission chief for the Beijing Olympics.

Soccer-Colombian player gets death threats as match-fixing probe begins

A Colombian footballer who plays for a club under investigation for possible match-fixing said on Tuesday he feared for his life after receiving death threats. Jorge Duvan Mosquera plays for Llaneros, a second-tier side that lost 2-1 at home nL1N2SQ00P on Saturday to Union Magdalena.

Soccer-Ajax maintain 100% record as Haller scores again

Sebastien Haller kept up his scoring streak to help Ajax Amsterdam end the Champions League group stage with a 100% record as they beat Sporting Lisbon 4-2 at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday. Haller became only the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017-18 to score in each game of the six-match group phase as he tucked away an eighth-minute penalty to take his tally in this year’s competition to 10.

Miami introduces new coach Mario Cristobal

Miami introduced Mario Cristobal on Tuesday, capping a whirlwind and controversial courtship to begin the new head coach's tenure in Coral Gables, Fla. "I'm honored and humbled. Words can't describe," Cristobal said. "This is strong. This hits as hard as it can hit. What an honor. ... My god, what an honor."

Australian government officials will not attend Beijing Olympics, PM says

Australian government officials will not attend the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing next year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, joining the United States with a diplomatic boycott of the event. Morrison said the Chinese government has not yet made any attempts to respond to several issues raised by Australia including alleged human rights abuses.

