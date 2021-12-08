Left Menu

Olympics-S.Korean panel finds no evidence of wrongdoing by short track champion Shim

Text messages exchanged between Shim and a coach during the 2018 Games revealed that she might have tried to create a "female Steven Bradbury" if things were not going her way. Australian Bradbury won gold in the men's 1,000m at the 2002 Winter Olympics after all the other competitors crashed at the last turn. The Winter Olympics run from Feb. 4-20.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:42 IST
Olympics-S.Korean panel finds no evidence of wrongdoing by short track champion Shim

The Korea Skating Union could not find any evidence of wrongdoing by double Olympic short track gold medallist Shim Suk-hee and said a further sports commission hearing will decide whether she can compete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Concluding a month-long probe into race-fixing allegations against South Korean speed skater Shim, a panel of investigators said there is no concrete evidence to prove that she intended to take down a team mate during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games. A separate sports commission within the KSU will later decide whether she should be slapped with a suspension that may rule her out of the Beijing Olympics to be held in February, according to a spokesperson at the KSU.

"There is not enough evidence to admit that it was 'acting for Bradbury', as the possibility that skater A did it for self-protection cannot be ruled out," the panel said in a statement. Text messages exchanged between Shim and a coach during the 2018 Games revealed that she might have tried to create a "female Steven Bradbury" if things were not going her way.

Australian Bradbury won gold in the men's 1,000m at the 2002 Winter Olympics after all the other competitors crashed at the last turn. The Winter Olympics run from Feb. 4-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021