Left Menu

Italy Unveils Robust Security Plan for Winter Olympics Amid 'ICE OUT' Controversy

Italy has announced an extensive security plan for the Winter Olympics, focusing on maintaining command over operations, even as U.S. ICE agents assist. The plan includes 6,000 officers, advanced technologies, and a cybersecurity hub, but faces backlash from groups opposing ICE involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:44 IST
Italy Unveils Robust Security Plan for Winter Olympics Amid 'ICE OUT' Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy has mapped out a comprehensive security strategy for the upcoming Winter Olympics, emphasizing its control over all operations. This comes after revelations of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) staff aiding the American delegation sparked a heated debate.

With events distributed between major hubs Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, managing the 3,500 athletes and an expected two million visitors is a significant challenge. U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head the delegation, while Italy deploys 6,000 officers and implements state-of-the-art technology like drones and a cybersecurity center to ensure safety.

The presence of ICE has ignited protest plans, particularly from the hard-left USB union who announced an 'ICE OUT' rally coinciding with the opening ceremony. Meanwhile, the Italian interior ministry assures that ICE staff will be confined to diplomatic offices, not operational areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026