Italy Unveils Robust Security Plan for Winter Olympics Amid 'ICE OUT' Controversy

Italy has mapped out a comprehensive security strategy for the upcoming Winter Olympics, emphasizing its control over all operations. This comes after revelations of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) staff aiding the American delegation sparked a heated debate.

With events distributed between major hubs Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, managing the 3,500 athletes and an expected two million visitors is a significant challenge. U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head the delegation, while Italy deploys 6,000 officers and implements state-of-the-art technology like drones and a cybersecurity center to ensure safety.

The presence of ICE has ignited protest plans, particularly from the hard-left USB union who announced an 'ICE OUT' rally coinciding with the opening ceremony. Meanwhile, the Italian interior ministry assures that ICE staff will be confined to diplomatic offices, not operational areas.

