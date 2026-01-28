Italy's Cyber Shield: Defending the Winter Olympics from High-Tech Threats

Inside a modern government building across from Rome's Aurelian walls, Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency has been working tirelessly to protect the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics from potential cyberattacks.

The ACN views the Games, set for February 6–22 in multiple Alpine regions, as a crucial test of its defensive capabilities. With an estimated three billion viewers, the Olympics draw global threat actors, from simple cybercriminals to state-sponsored hackers. The agency, established in 2021, is committed to securing the event's digital infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence is expected to play a significant role in potential threats. ACN Director Gianluca Galasso emphasizes the importance of early detection and swift response. Galasso stated that attackers aim for high-visibility targets to gain media attention, and Italy's cybersecurity efforts are structured around preempting threats.

