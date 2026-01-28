Left Menu

Italy's Cyber Shield: Defending the Winter Olympics from High-Tech Threats

Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency is gearing up to shield the Winter Olympics from cyberattacks. The event's global visibility makes it a prime target. The agency is prepared to tackle threats using artificial intelligence, with a focus on early detection and rapid response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Inside a modern government building across from Rome's Aurelian walls, Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency has been working tirelessly to protect the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics from potential cyberattacks.

The ACN views the Games, set for February 6–22 in multiple Alpine regions, as a crucial test of its defensive capabilities. With an estimated three billion viewers, the Olympics draw global threat actors, from simple cybercriminals to state-sponsored hackers. The agency, established in 2021, is committed to securing the event's digital infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence is expected to play a significant role in potential threats. ACN Director Gianluca Galasso emphasizes the importance of early detection and swift response. Galasso stated that attackers aim for high-visibility targets to gain media attention, and Italy's cybersecurity efforts are structured around preempting threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

