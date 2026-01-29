Italy Unveils Comprehensive Security Plan for Winter Olympics Amid ICE Involvement Controversy

Italy has announced an extensive security plan for the upcoming Winter Olympics, emphasizing national command over operations following news of U.S. ICE's advisory role. The Games, set to take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, will pose significant security challenges for the nation.

Hosting approximately 3,500 athletes from February 6 to February 22, the event is expected to attract around 2 million visitors, including 60,000 at the opening ceremony in Milan's San Siro stadium. U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the U.S. delegation.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi detailed a security operation involving 6,000 officers, no-fly zones, and a 24-hour cybersecurity command center. While several U.S. agencies, including ICE, will assist, their role remains purely advisory and intelligence-based. Protests are planned amid ongoing criticism of ICE from various groups in Italy.

