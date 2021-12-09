Soccer-Spurs game against Rennes called off due to COVID-10

Tottenham Hotspur's home Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday has been called off due to the number of coronavirus cases in the Spurs squad, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday. Coach Antonio Conte confirmed earlier that there had been 13 positive cases at Tottenham, eight players and five members of staff.

"We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow after a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club, the statement read," Tottenham said. "Discussions are ongoing with UEFA and we shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)