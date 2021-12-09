Left Menu

Soccer-Guangzhou's Alan, Elkeson return to Brazil ahead of CSL start

Chinese naturalised players Alan Carvalho and Elkeson have left Guangzhou FC and returned to their native Brazil ahead of this weekend's resumption of the Chinese Super League (CSL), reports in Chinese media said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 09:29 IST
Soccer-Guangzhou's Alan, Elkeson return to Brazil ahead of CSL start

Chinese naturalised players Alan Carvalho and Elkeson have left Guangzhou FC and returned to their native Brazil ahead of this weekend's resumption of the Chinese Super League (CSL), reports in Chinese media said. Alan and Elkeson are the latest departures at Guangzhou, who are backed by embattled property developer China Evergrande Group, which has been struggling to meet repayments on over $300 billion in debt.

Foreign players Paulinho, Anderson Talisca and Ricardo Goulart have also departed the club. Earlier this week, player Zheng Zhi was appointed acting head coach https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-china/soccer-zheng-steps-in-to-replace-cannavaro-at-struggling-guangzhou-idUKL1N2SS08O of Guangzhou after Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro left.

The CSL has been suspended since August to accommodate China's qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup and will resume on Sunday, with second-placed Guangzhou set to face Beijing Guoan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021