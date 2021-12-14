Soccer-Villa could consider vaccine status of transfer targets: Gerrard

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said the club could discuss the vaccine status of signing targets when they look to bolster their squad during the January transfer window. The Premier League said on Monday it found a record 42 cases of COVID-19 among players and staff at clubs over the past week, shortly before Manchester United's game against Brentford was postponed due an outbreak at the Old Trafford club.

Gerrard, whose side also have had players and staff test positive this week, told British media on Monday their thorough recruitment process meant vaccine status could be considered when they speak to potential recruits. "I've been really impressed with (sporting director) Johan Lange and the guys around him in recruitment and scouting in terms of the details and work I've seen so far. We look at everything. So I'm sure it will come up," Gerrard said.

"But we'll obviously make decisions as and when we decide a certain person is the one who could come in and make us better. We'll go across it with a fine-toothed comb. "But I don't think it's right for me to comment on if I would or wouldn't in that situation. But it would certainly come into conversations in the background."

Villa, who are 13th, travel to bottom side Norwich City in the league later on Tuesday.

