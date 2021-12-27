Cricket-England waiting on COVID test results after positive case in family
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2021 04:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 04:07 IST
England's cricket team were waiting on the results of COVID-19 tests before day two of the third Ashes test after a positive case in the team's family group, the side said on Monday.
"The England team and management are currently at the team hotel waiting results of RFT COVID tests," the team said in a statement.
