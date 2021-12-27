Left Menu

Shiffrin is latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is the latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away.

“I wanted to let you all know that I'm doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test,” the American wrote on her social media accounts Monday. “I'm following protocol and isolating.” Shiffrin said she will miss World Cup giant slalom and slalom races scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in Lienz, Austria, adding, “I'll see you in the new year.” Missing the races in Lienz is a big hit to Shiffrin's chances of regaining the overall World Cup title. She leads Italy's Sofia Goggia by 115 points in the standings but needs to maintain a high level of points in the technical disciplines of giant slalom and slalom since Goggia has been virtually unbeatable in the speed events of downhill and super-G.

Shiffrin's positive test comes at a particularly bad time for her with six consecutive technical races scheduled.

Other top skiers who have missed races recently after testing positive for COVID include former overall champion Lara Gut-Behrami, Austrian world champion Katharina Liensberger and Alice Robinson of New Zealand.

The Beijing Olympics open Feb. 4.

Shiffrin's Olympic record includes two golds -- in slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games and giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games -- plus a silver in combined in 2018.

The next women's World Cup race after Lienz is a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 4. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

