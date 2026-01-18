Mitchell and Phillips Deliver Series-Winning Partnership for New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips' remarkable century partnership powered New Zealand to a 41-run victory over India in the third ODI in Indore. Virat Kohli's 124 briefly raised Indian hopes, but Zak Foulkes' crucial bowling ended the chase. New Zealand won the series 2-1.
In a thrilling cricket encounter in Indore, New Zealand batsmen Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips propelled their team to a 41-run triumph over India, securing a 2-1 series victory. Both players notched impressive centuries, establishing a formidable partnership that proved decisive.
India, set a challenging target of 337, stumbled early but was briefly resurrected by Virat Kohli's stellar 124. His innings, supported by partnerships with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana, raised hopes for the hosts. However, Zak Foulkes' critical bowling shed India's momentum, curtailing their pursuit.
Mitchell's career-best knock of 137, supported by Phillips, marked his fourth century in India. The victory sets the stage for a five-match T20 series between the teams, part of their lead-up to the upcoming T20 World Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
