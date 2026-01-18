Batting Heroes: Mitchell and Phillips Propel New Zealand to Series Victory Over India

In a decisive third ODI match in Indore, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips showcased spectacular batting prowess, each delivering centuries to secure a 41-run victory over India. This win sealed a 2-1 comeback series victory for the touring side.

Amidst a daunting target of 337, host India faced a tough challenge despite a standout performance by veteran Virat Kohli, who managed a resilient 124. Kohli's efforts alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy gave the hosts hope, but crucial breakthroughs by Kristian Clarke and Zak Foulkes thwarted their progress.

Mitchell, who was awarded Player of the Series, expressed delight in their strategic partnerships with Phillips playing a key role. As the teams prepare for an upcoming T20 series, this victory marks a significant boost for New Zealand's cricket ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)