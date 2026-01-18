Left Menu

Batting Heroes: Mitchell and Phillips Propel New Zealand to Series Victory Over India

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips scored centuries, powering their team to a 41-run victory in the third ODI against India, securing a 2-1 series win. Despite Virat Kohli's gritty century, the Indian team couldn't chase the 337-run target, stumbling after key wickets fell in the final overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:04 IST
Batting Heroes: Mitchell and Phillips Propel New Zealand to Series Victory Over India
Daryl Mitchell

In a decisive third ODI match in Indore, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips showcased spectacular batting prowess, each delivering centuries to secure a 41-run victory over India. This win sealed a 2-1 comeback series victory for the touring side.

Amidst a daunting target of 337, host India faced a tough challenge despite a standout performance by veteran Virat Kohli, who managed a resilient 124. Kohli's efforts alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy gave the hosts hope, but crucial breakthroughs by Kristian Clarke and Zak Foulkes thwarted their progress.

Mitchell, who was awarded Player of the Series, expressed delight in their strategic partnerships with Phillips playing a key role. As the teams prepare for an upcoming T20 series, this victory marks a significant boost for New Zealand's cricket ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026