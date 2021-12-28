Soccer-Barcelona sign Spanish forward Torres from Man City

Spanish forward Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to LaLiga side Barcelona, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but multiple reports in Britain and Spain have previously said that Barcelona would pay around 55 million euros ($62.30 million) for the player, with a further 10 million euros in add-ons.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

