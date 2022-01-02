Left Menu

Soccer-Monaco part ways with head coach Kovac

AS Monaco have decided to part ways with head coach Niko Kovac, the French club announced on Saturday, with the principality side sixth in the Ligue 1 table. Monaco said that they informed Kovac of their decision on Thursday and that the club will soon name a new coach. Monaco play away at second-tier Quevilly Rouen in Sunday's round of 32 tie in the French Cup.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 00:38 IST
AS Monaco have decided to part ways with head coach Niko Kovac, the French club announced on Saturday, with the principality side sixth in the Ligue 1 table. Kovac, 50, replaced Robert Moreno as the head coach in July 2020 and took charge of the team in 74 games in all competitions.

The Croatian led them to a third-place finish in the league last season but they have fallen to the sixth spot this term on 29 points after 19 matches, 17 points behind leaders Paris St Germain. Monaco said that they informed Kovac of their decision on Thursday and that the club will soon name a new coach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

