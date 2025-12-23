Croatian Man Sentenced for School Stabbing: A Rare Tragedy in Zagreb

A Croatian man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after fatally stabbing a 7-year-old student at Zagreb's Precko Elementary School, a crime that has left the nation stunned due to its rarity. The court ruling on Tuesday solidifies the severity of the attack that also resulted in injuries to three students and a teacher.

The incident occurred on December 20, 2024, when 19-year-old L.M., the attacker, walked into his former school wielding a knife. The violent outburst not only shocked the educational community but also highlighted the need for greater awareness of mental health and security in Croatian schools. L.M. attempted suicide after the attack, and his proximity to the school where the children aged between 7 and 15 attend raised further concerns.

The sentencing by the Zagreb County Court is subject to appeal, although attorney Kresimir Skarica noted that the outcome was anticipated. Referencing a similar, tragic incident in May 2023 at a Belgrade school in Serbia, Skarica emphasized that such cases hold no real winners or losers, underlining the ongoing challenge to prevent youth violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)