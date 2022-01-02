Left Menu

NZ vs Ban, 1st Test: Mahmudul, Najmul shine as visitors fightback (Stumps, Day 2)

Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto starred with the bat as Bangladesh showed a terrific fightback against New Zealand on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand here at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

ANI | Mount Maunganui | Updated: 02-01-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 12:06 IST
NZ vs Ban, 1st Test: Mahmudul, Najmul shine as visitors fightback (Stumps, Day 2)
Najmul Hossain Shanto (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto starred with the bat as Bangladesh showed a terrific fightback against New Zealand on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand here at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. After bundling out the Kiwis at 328, Bangladesh's score read 175/2 at the Stumps on Day 2 with Mahmudul and Najmul registering their individual half-centuries. The visitors are now trailing by 153 runs.

Currently, Mahmudul and Mominul Haque are standing unbeaten at the crease and keeping the game in the favour of Bangladesh. Coming to bat, Bangladesh got off to a steady start as opener Shadman Islam got caught and bowled by Neil Wagner and left the score at 43/1. Later, the duo of Mahmudul and Najmul played breakthrough knocks of 70* and 64 runs respectively and kept the scoreboard moving.

New Zealand finally got a sigh of relief when Wagner struck back again and dismissed Najmul when Bangladesh's score read 147/2. After that, Mominul Haque joined Mahmudul and the duo took the score to 175/2 and ended the day on a good note for their side. Earlier, beginning Day 2 from 258/5, Kiwis had a disappointing start as Rachin Ravindra, who joined Henry Nicholls, had to depart for just 4 runs. Nicholls was then joined by Kyle Jamieson.

The duo tried to anchor the innings for some time but Jamieson was caught out by Shadman Islam and Kiwis' score read 297-7. This was not the end of the misery for BlackCaps as they suffered a double blow of losing back to back wickets of Tim Southee and Neil Wagner, which was then followed by Nicholls' wicket. Brief Score: New Zealand 258/5 (Devon Conway 122, Henry Nicholls 75; Shoriful Islam 3/269) vs Bangladesh 175/2 (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 70*, Najmul Hossain Shanto 64; Neil Wagner 2/27). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
3
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022