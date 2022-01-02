Left Menu

Ashes: Silverwood tests positive for COVID-19, Graham Thorpe to lead England

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 02-01-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 13:48 IST
England head coach Chris Silverwood (file image). Image Credit: ANI
England head coach Chris Silverwood has tested positive for Covid-19 while isolating with family in Melbourne. Silverwood was already due to miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney having entered quarantine when one of his family was caught up in the initial coronavirus outbreak in the touring camp.

The head coach has been replaced by Assistant coach Graham Thorpe, who will now lead the English team. "England men's head coach Chris Silverwood has tested positive for Covid-19," a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read as reported by SkySports.

"Silverwood has been isolating in Melbourne since December 30 following a positive test from one of his family members. He will remain in isolation until January 8. Silverwood is asymptomatic and is fully vaccinated," the statement read further. It was further stated that Silverwood is expected to return to the England party in Hobart ahead of the fifth Ashes Test.

Australia has already retained the Ashes after gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The fourth Test will begin on January 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

