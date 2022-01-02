Left Menu

Australia 'keen on 5-0' thrashing of England, says Lyon

Updated: 02-01-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 16:23 IST
Australia 'keen on 5-0' thrashing of England, says Lyon
Nathan Lyon Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Australia

Australia bowler Nathan Lyon said on Sunday that his side is determined to win both remaining games of the Ashes series and clean sweep England.

The fourth Test gets underway at the SCG on January 5 with the hosts 3-0 up in the series has retained the urn at the MCG.

