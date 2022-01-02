Australia 'keen on 5-0' thrashing of England, says Lyon
PTI | Sydney | Updated: 02-01-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 16:23 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia bowler Nathan Lyon said on Sunday that his side is determined to win both remaining games of the Ashes series and clean sweep England.
The fourth Test gets underway at the SCG on January 5 with the hosts 3-0 up in the series has retained the urn at the MCG.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- series
- England
- Nathan Lyon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia's new COVID-19 cases hit record high
AUKUS meet focuses on interoperability, reaffirms pathway for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines
AUKUS meet focuses on Indo-Pacific stability, reaffirms pathway for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines
Tennis-Barty, Raducanu headline Sydney's Australian Open warm-up
Ashes, 2nd Test: Starc, Lyon and Green help Australia gain full control (Tea, Day 3)