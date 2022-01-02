Soccer-PSG's Messi, three others test positive for COVID-19

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

PSG said https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/medical-update-ahead-of-the-trip-to-vannes-paris-saint-germain-coupe-de-france that the players are currently in isolation and subject to the appropriate health protocols.

