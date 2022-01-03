Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Chelsea and Liverpool share spoils, Leeds boost survival hopes

Leaders Manchester City were the beneficiaries as Chelsea and Liverpool shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 Premier League draw on Sunday, while Leeds United pulled eight points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Burnley.

Brighton & Hove Albion piled further pressure on Everton coach Rafael Benitez by earning a 3-2 win at Goodison Park and Brentford continued their fine first Premier League season thanks to a 2-1 victory over visitors Aston Villa.

NBA roundup: DeMar DeRozan lifts Bulls at buzzer again

DeMar DeRozan knocked down a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the second time in as many nights to cap the Chicago Bulls' come-from-behind, 120-119 defeat of the host Washington Wizards on Saturday. Coby White triggered a sideline inbounds pass to DeRozan with 3.3 seconds remaining. After getting the defender to leave his feet with a pump fake in the corner, DeRozan fired a double-clutching 3-pointer that went in.

Olympics-U.S. sends veteran lineup to retain women's ice hockey gold

Led by Hilary Knight, the United States will send a veteran lineup to the Beijing Winter Games in a bid to retain the women's ice hockey gold medal, with 15 of the 23 players named on Saturday having Olympic experience. Knight becomes just the fourth women's player to represent the United States at four Olympics, while Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel and Lee Stecklein have all now made three teams.

Soccer-De Jong header gives Barcelona 1-0 win at Mallorca

Barcelona striker Luuk de Jong's first-half header and a stunning stoppage-time save by Marc-Andre ter Stegen secured a 1-0 win at Mallorca on Sunday in a match where the Catalans were missing 14 players due to COVID-19, injuries and suspensions. Barca climbed two places to fifth on 31 points from 19 matches, one point behind Atletico Madrid in fourth and 15 adrift of leaders Real Madrid who have played a game more.

Tennis-Humbert stuns Medvedev at ATP Cup, De Minaur beats Berrettini

Russian Daniil Medvedev's 2022 season opened with a stunning defeat at the hands of Frenchman Ugo Humbert at the ATP Cup on Sunday, while Italy's Matteo Berrettini suffered a straight-sets loss to Australian Alex de Minaur. World number two Medvedev had been expected to seal the Group B tie for Russia after Roman Safiullin beat Arthur Rinderknech in the opening singles, but Humbert's 6-7(5) 7-5 7-6(2) victory kept France alive at 1-1 going into the doubles.

NHL roundup: Blues topple Wild in frigid Winter Classic

Jordan Kyrou collected two goals and two assists in the second period alone to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at the Winter Classic before 38,619 at Target Field in frigid Minneapolis. Kyrou is the first player in league history to record four points in an outdoor game. Ivan Barbashev collected one goal and one assist, while David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko and Torey Krug also scored for the Blues, who are on a 7-1-1 roll.

Soccer-PSG's Messi and three others test positive for COVID-19

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday. Argentina international Messi joined PSG from boyhood club Barcelona in August and the 34-year-old has scored six goals in 16 games in all competitions for the Parisian side.

Cricket-England head coach Silverwood tests positive for COVID-19

England head coach Chris Silverwood has tested positive for COVID-19 while isolating in Melbourne, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday. Silverwood was already due to miss the fourth Ashes test beginning in Sydney on Wednesday, having entered isolation last Thursday after a family member tested positive for the virus.

Soccer-Liverpool trio ruled out of Chelsea game after positive COVID tests

Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip will miss the Premier League trip to Chelsea later on Sunday after returning positive tests for COVID-19, the Merseyside club said. Manager Juergen Klopp will also be absent from the game after testing positive on Saturday, with his assistant Pepijn Lijnders set to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

NFL-Buccaneers Brown strips and stomps off field in angry mid-game exit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown threw a tantrum in a game against the New York Jets on Sunday, ripping off his jersey and shoulder pads and storming off in one of the most bizarre scenes witnessed on an NFL field this season. Immediately after Tampa's comeback 28-24 win at Met Life Stadium, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians dumped the 33-year-old receiver who has a long controversial history.

