SA vs Ind, 2nd Test: Iyer ruled out due to stomach bug, Bumrah named vice-captain

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been named as vice-captain for the second Test against South Africa after skipper Virat Kohli was ruled out due to a spasm on his upper back.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:23 IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: Twitter/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been named as vice-captain for the second Test against South Africa after skipper Virat Kohli was ruled out due to a spasm on his upper back. In the absence of Kohli, batter KL Rahul will be leading the Men in Blue against Proteas here at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Monday.

"Team India Captain Mr Virat Kohli had a spasm on his upper back this morning. He won't feature in the second Test against South Africa at The Wanderers. The BCCI medical team will be monitoring him during the course of this Test match. KL Rahul will captain the side in his absence," stated BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in an official BCCI release. The All-India Senior Selection Committee also announced that batter Shreyas Iyer has also been ruled out from the second Test due to a stomach bug.

Coming to the match, India stand-in skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the second Test here at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Monday. (ANI)

