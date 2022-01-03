Joshna back in top-10 of world rankings

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 16:50 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading squash player Joshna Chinappa has returned to the top-10 of PSA world rankings.

The 35-year-old had reached a career-high 10th place for the first time in 2016. She has returned to the elite club of players in 10th position.

Saurav Ghosal has dropped a spot to be 16th in the men's rankings.

It is an important year for Indian squash with Asian Games and Commonwealth Games scheduled.

Former top-10 player Dipika Pallikal, who was blessed with twins earlier this year, is expected to return to action soon. In the 2014 Glasgow CWG, Pallikal and Chinappa had made history by winning a gold medal in women's doubles. They are expected to partner again later this year in Birmingham and Hangzhou, the hosts of CWG and Asian Games respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

