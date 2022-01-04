Left Menu

Soccer-Rangnick suffers first defeat as Wolves win at United

An 82nd minute strike from Joao Moutinho earned Wolves their first win at Old Trafford since 1980 and moved Bruno Lage's side up to eighth place. United, who could have few complaints about the result after a poor performance, remain seventh place on 31 points -- four behind Arsenal who currently hold the fourth Champions League spot.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 04-01-2022
Manchester United suffered their first defeat under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, falling to a 1-0 loss at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday. An 82nd minute strike from Joao Moutinho earned Wolves their first win at Old Trafford since 1980 and moved Bruno Lage's side up to eighth place.

United, who could have few complaints about the result after a poor performance, remain seventh place on 31 points -- four behind Arsenal who currently hold the fourth Champions League spot. Wolves created a series of chances in the first half but it was not until eight minutes from the end that they got their reward when Moutinho pounced on a headed clearance from Phil Jones and fired past David De Gea.

