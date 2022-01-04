ISL: Jerry was preparing to have a match like this, says Odisha's Kino Sanchez

Odisha FC assistant coach Kino Sanchez was pleased that his team were rewarded for the hard yards that they have been putting on the training ground as they beat league leaders Mumbai City FC 4-2 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday in the Indian Super League (ISL). Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored a second-half brace to set up Odisha FC's win as he gave another reminder of his incredible ability. Sanchez said Jerry was due this performance after showing consistency in training and also during matches.

Speaking at the post-match press conference on Monday, Kiko shared his thoughts on Jerry Mawihmingthanga, as he said: "The truth is I'm really happy for him. All the staff members and players are really happy with his performance because he has been working very hard since pre-season and he deserved that." "He was preparing to have a match like this because he was putting his 100% in every match. The other day he was doing his defensive job well but he wasn't able to do his attacking duties but today he did both aspects very well. Till the last minute he was giving everything for the team, so I'm happy for him," he added.

The result leaves Des Buckingham's men winless in three games. Victory for Kiko Ramirez's men means that only three points separate them from the league leaders despite being in seventh place on the table. When asked about whether he enjoyed the team's performance, Kiko replied: "A lot. Of course, when we win, all the players, the staff on the bench enjoy it but we had to suffer in some moments as Mumbai City FC are a good team. They dominated in certain phases of the match but we reacted well and managed to get the result."

Aridai Cabrera (4') scored an early goal against the run of play but Ahmed Jahouh (11') quickly brought the game on level terms with a superb finish. Igor Angulo (38') then headed Mumbai into the lead before Jerry Mawihmingthanga (70', 77') scored a memorable brace to hand the lead back to the Kalinga Warriors. Jonathas (89') put the result beyond any doubt by scoring the fourth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)