Left Menu

Torres unable to register at Barcelona yet after signing

He scored 16 goals in 43 games in all competitions for City but was never a regular because of the many attacking options available to Guardiola.Torres played as a winger and a central striker.When I left Manchester City, I had the idea of coming back to La Liga and Bara showed an interest, he said.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 04-01-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 09:32 IST
Torres unable to register at Barcelona yet after signing
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Spain

Ferran Torres was presented as a Barcelona player, though the Spanish team isn't able to register him yet.

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany said the club knew there was no room for Torres in the squad "in terms of salaries" when he was bought last week from Manchester City for an initial fee of 55 million euros ($62.2 million).

"However, we have been making moves in different areas," Alemany said, "and we are convinced we can register him." Torres appeared unconcerned, saying he was "calm because the club is doing all it can." Torres said he returns to Spain as a better player having been coached by Pep Guardiola at City, which he joined in the offseason of 2020 from Valencia. He scored 16 goals in 43 games in all competitions for City but was never a regular because of the many attacking options available to Guardiola.

Torres played as a winger and a central striker.

"When I left Manchester City, I had the idea of coming back to La Liga and Barça showed an interest," he said. "I am an ambitious player and I like a challenge. I want to take Barça back to where it belongs." Torres signed a five-year deal and has a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Torres hasn't played since October because of a foot injury sustained on international duty with Spain but is hoping to be available on Jan. 12 for the match against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals.

But shortly after his presentation Barcelona announced both Torres and Pedri González tested positive for COVID-19. It said the players were in ¨good health¨ and isolating at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022