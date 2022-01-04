Left Menu

Ashes, Sydney Test: England recall Stuart Broad, to replace Ollie Robinson

England have named their playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground starting from Wednesday.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 04-01-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 11:16 IST
Ashes, Sydney Test: England recall Stuart Broad, to replace Ollie Robinson
Stuart Broad (Image: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

England have named their playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground starting from Wednesday. The Three Lions made one change from the side that played in the third Test in Melbourne, with Stuart Broad coming in to replace Ollie Robinson. Joe Root's side are currently 3-0 down in the series.

For the hosts, Scott Boland has held off challengers for his spot in Australia's XI while Usman Khawaja has been confirmed as Travis Head's replacement for the fourth Ashes Test. Khawaja will bat at No.5 in his first Test since the 2019 Ashes tour, replacing Head who came down with COVID-19 last week and has remained in Melbourne. Boland stunned England - and maybe even his own team - when he ripped the heart out of the visitors in their second innings in Melbourne last week, snaring 6-7 including the scalp of skipper Joe Root to clinch a 3-0 series victory in rapid time.

England Men's XI for fourth Ashes Test: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022