Soccer-Newcastle agree fee to sign Trippier from Atletico

It will be Newcastle's first signing since they were taken over by Saudi Arabian owners, who have been expected to flex their financial muscle in the January transfer window. The 31-year-old must still undergo a medical examination, before reuniting with manager Eddie Howe, who signed the right-back from Manchester City for Burnley in January 2012.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 03:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 03:41 IST
Newcastle United have agreed a fee of 12 million pounds ($16 million) with Atletico Madrid to sign England international fullback Kieran Trippier, multiple media reports said on Tuesday. It will be Newcastle's first signing since they were taken over by Saudi Arabian owners, who have been expected to flex their financial muscle in the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old must still undergo a medical examination, before reuniting with manager Eddie Howe, who signed the right-back from Manchester City for Burnley in January 2012. Trippier moved from Turf Moor to Tottenham Hotspur and then Spain, where he helped Atletico to last season’s LaLiga title.

He has won 35 caps for England. ($1 = 0.7393 pounds) (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

