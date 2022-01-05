FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Sudan team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Factbox on Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Sudan. Africa Cup of Nations record

Previous appearances in finals: (8) 1957, 1959, 1963, 1970, 1972, 1976, 2008, 2012 Best performance: Winners 1970

Drawn in Group D with Egypt, Guinea Bissau and Nigeria --- Coach: Burhan Tia

Tia has been thrust into the Cup of Nations spotlight with just weeks to prepare after Sudan fired previous coach Hubert Velud in mid-December. Frenchman Velud was sacked after the team lost all their matches at the Arab Cup in Qatar and Tia has since made major changes to the squad.

Tia has previously worked at a myriad of Sudanese clubs but has little international experience. --- Key player: Mohamed Abdelrahman

Age: 28 Forward

The striker is Sudan’s first million-dollar player, who moved to play in Algeria two years ago for a fee among the highest for an inter-African transfer, reported to be $1 million. He scored in the decisive Cup of Nations qualifier at home to South Africa that meant Sudan pipped their opponents to a place at the tournament in Cameroon.

Abdelrahman is now back in Sudan, playing at Al Hilal and one of few survivors in the squad after a major cull following December’s Arab Cup. --- FIFA world ranking Dec. 2021: 125

How they qualified: Second place in Group C, behind Ghana but above South Africa and Sao Tome e Principe. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ali Abou Achrine, Ishag Adam (both Al Hilal), Mohamed Mustafa (Al Merreikh) Defenders: Moaiad Abdeen (Alamal Atbara), Mohamed Amin (Motala), Elsadig Hassan (Al Shurta), Amjed Ismail (Al Ahly Shendi), Mustapha Abdelgader Karshoum (Al Merreikh), Mazin Mohamedein (Tuti), Salaheldin Nemer (Al Merreikh), Aawad Zayed (Al Ahli Khartoum)

Midfielder: Gomaa Abbas (Al Hilal), Mohamed Al Rasheed (Al Merreikh), Captain Basheer (Alamal Atbara), Mustafa Elfadni (Al Hilal), Mohamed Elmonzer (Al Hilal Al Obeid), Mohamed Hassouin (Hay Al Wadi), Mohamed Kesra (Hay Al Arab), Walieldin Khedr (Al Hilal), Dhiya Mahjoub (Al Merreikh), Alsheikh Mohamed (Al Khartoum), Sharif Omar (Al Hilal Al Fasher), Abdelrazig Omer Yagoub (Al Hilal), Suliman Zakaria (Hay Al Arab) Forwards: Mohamed Abdelrahman (Al Hilal), Musab Ahmed (Al Hilal Al Obeid), Yasin Hamed (Nyiregyhaza Spartacus), Algozoli Nooh (Al Merreikh). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

