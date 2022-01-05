Left Menu

Soccer-CAF limit stadium capacities at AFCON to combat COVID-19

Attendances during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be capped at 80% for host nation Cameroon's fixtures and 60% for other games due to COVID-19, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said. CAF and the local organising committee have agreed to cap stadium capacity between 60%-80% in the Africa Cup of Nations," the governing body said in a statement https://fr.cafonline.com/press-release/news/la-capacite-des-stades-plafonnee-entre-60-et-80 on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 12:50 IST
Soccer-CAF limit stadium capacities at AFCON to combat COVID-19

Attendances during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be capped at 80% for host nation Cameroon's fixtures and 60% for other games due to COVID-19, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said. The tournament will begin on Jan. 9 with Cameroon taking on Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, which can seat 60,000 people.

"After several consultations with the Cameroonian government ... CAF and the local organising committee have agreed to cap stadium capacity between 60%-80% in the Africa Cup of Nations," the governing body said in a statement https://fr.cafonline.com/press-release/news/la-capacite-des-stades-plafonnee-entre-60-et-80 on Tuesday. "The 80% maximum capacity will only apply for matches of the host country Cameroon."

The statement added that strict health protocols had been put into place for spectators, who must be fully vaccinated and present a negative test result to attend games. Concerns about the readiness of stadiums and the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have made headlines in recent weeks.

A number of teams preparing for the AFCON have also reported positive COVID-19 cases, including tournament favourites Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022