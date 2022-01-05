Left Menu

SA vs Ind: Really simple to bowl on Jo'burg wicket, need to stay patient, says Ngidi

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi on Wednesday said that it is really easy to bowl on Johannesburg wicket and it is about staying patient.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-01-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 13:44 IST
South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi on Wednesday said that it is really easy to bowl on Johannesburg wicket and it is about staying patient. Ngidi's remarks came ahead of the start of Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India here at the Wanderers.

"I was a bit unlucky yesterday, didn't get enough overs to bowl. But it's really simple to bowl on this wicket, you just need to stick to the line outside off and bring the slips into play. It's about the patience game," Ngidi told host broadcaster Star Sports before the start of Day 3. "To keep it consistent, that's the plan today. Try to make the batters play as much as possible and keep it simple, that's my job. We ended up bowling full yesterday, so we need to be patient and be consistent with our line and length. That'll build pressure," he added.

Shardul Thakur picked seven wickets as South Africa was bundled out for 229 in the first innings of the second Test on Tuesday. India in the second innings got off to a bad start as stand-in skipper KL Rahul was dismissed in the seventh over. India's problem further increased when Mayank Agarwal offered no shot and was given LBW out in the 12th over.

Pujara (35*) and Rahane (11) then made sure that India doesn't suffer any more hiccups as the visitors ended the day at 85/2 with a lead of 58 runs. (ANI)

