Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa quits international cricket
I have very carefully considered my position as a player, husband and am taking this decision looking forward to fatherhood and associated familial obligations, Rajapaksa wrote in his resignation letter.Rajapaksa represented Sri Lanka in five ODIs and 18 T20Is, scoring a total of runs 409 across formats which included three fifties.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, citing family obligations.
Rajapaksa's ODI career lasted less than six months as the 30-year-old left-hander had made his debut in July 2021.
He tendered his letter of resignation to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), which posted the development on its website. ''I have very carefully considered my position as a player, husband and am taking this decision looking forward to fatherhood and associated familial obligations,'' Rajapaksa wrote in his resignation letter.
Rajapaksa represented Sri Lanka in five ODIs and 18 T20Is, scoring a total of runs 409 across formats which included three fifties. He was part of Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup 2021 squad and finished as the third-highest run-scorer for his team with 155 runs from eight matches.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri
- Sri Lanka Cricket
- T20 World Cup 2021
- Sri Lanka
- Bhanuka Rajapaksa
- Lanka
- Rajapaksa
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan Cabinet remains divided over seeking IMF bailout to overcome dollar crisis
India expresses concern over detention of fishermen by Sri Lanka; says issue of their early release raised with Lankan govt
India expresses concern over detention of fishermen by Sri Lanka; says issue of their early release raised with Lankan govt
Pak's Sialkot factory hires Sri Lankan man in place of his lynched compatriot
Sri Lanka sacks agriculture secretary, a day after he warned of food crisis